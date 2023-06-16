Manchester United in contract talks with De Gea, Greenwood included in squad list after charges dropped

Published : Jun 16, 2023 18:37 IST , MANCHESTER - 3 MINS READ

De Gea becomes a free agent this summer, but could still remain at the club where he has been since he signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011. | Photo Credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Manchester United is continuing contract negotiations with David de Gea, the club said on Friday, after the Spanish goalkeeper was left off its retained list of players for next season.

Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood was included on the list, four months after charges against him of attempted rape and assault were dropped.

De Gea becomes a free agent this summer, but could still remain at the club where he has been since he signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

“Discussions remain open with David over a potential new contract,” United said.

Despite winning the Premier League Golden Glove for the most clean sheets last season, De Gea’s position has been in question over his ability to play out from the back with his feet.

Manager Erik ten Hag sees that as a key quality for his keepers and United has been linked with a move for Brentford’s David Raya this summer.

While De Gea’s future remains uncertain, so does Greenwood’s despite his inclusion on the retained list.

The 21-year-old striker has not played for United since he was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault in January 2022.

All charges against him were dropped in February this year, but he remains the subject of an internal “process” being conducted by United.

While there has been speculation about whether he will ever play for the club again, he is still under contract until 2025.

United said in February that it would “conduct its own process before determining next steps.”

There has been no further official communication over Greenwood’s position, other than his inclusion on the retained players list, which was published on the club’s website on Friday.

Greenwood was considered a prodigy when bursting onto the scene as a 17-year-old in 2019.

“He’s a special talent, a special kid that we are going to look after and try to develop into a top, top player,” former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in 2020.

His explosive goal-scoring earned comparisons with United great Wayne Rooney and he looked destined to become an Old Trafford icon and future England star.

But all of that was brought to a halt when images and videos on social media led to his arrest and subsequent suspension by United.

Sportswear giant Nike, which said it was “deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations,” ended its sponsorship deal with Greenwood last year.

The case against him was discontinued because of “a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction,” the Crown Prosecution Service said in February, adding that it had “a duty to keep cases under continuous review.”

Given United’s need to find a replacement for departed striker Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, Greenwood could be considered an option for Ten Hag if cleared to play for the club.

His career, however, remains on hold while United’s internal process goes on, with no timeframe given as to how long it will take to reach a conclusion.