Alessia Russo will leave Manchester United upon the expiry of her contract at the end of the month, the Premier League club said on Friday.
The 24-year-old England forward joined United in 2020 and has made 59 appearances in all competitions for United, netting 26 times.
Her contributions were pivotal in United’s success during the 2022-23 season, where the Marc Skinner’s side finished second in the Women’s Super League and secured qualification for the Champions League for the first time.
“Everyone at the football club would like to thank Alessia for her service and wish her luck for the future,” United said in a statement.
Russo, who won the European Championships with England last year, is linked with a move to Arsenal. According to British media, Arsenal had made a record bid for Russo earlier this year but was rejected by United.
Latest on Sportstar
- Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1: England 32/1 (7 overs); Crawley, Pope rebuild for England
- Manchester United: Russo to leave club at end of contract
- Indonesia Open 2023 LIVE Score, Quarterfinal: Satwik-Chirag to face Alfian-Ardianto; Srikanth loses to Li Shi Feng
- Murray feeling his best since surgery as he gears up for Wimbledon
- Mexico facing possible sanctions over homophobic chant in US defeat
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE