Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester United: Russo to leave club at end of contract

The 24-year-old England forward joined United in 2020 and has made 59 appearances in all competitions for United, netting 26 times.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 16:06 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Alessia Russo during the FA Women’s Super League match between Liverpool and Manchester United.
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Alessia Russo during the FA Women’s Super League match between Liverpool and Manchester United. | Photo Credit: NAOMI BAKER/ Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Alessia Russo during the FA Women’s Super League match between Liverpool and Manchester United. | Photo Credit: NAOMI BAKER/ Getty Images

Alessia Russo will leave Manchester United upon the expiry of her contract at the end of the month, the Premier League club said on Friday.

ALSO READ
Pakistan football team’s hopes for competing in SAFF championships boosted following NOC

The 24-year-old England forward joined United in 2020 and has made 59 appearances in all competitions for United, netting 26 times.

Her contributions were pivotal in United’s success during the 2022-23 season, where the Marc Skinner’s side finished second in the Women’s Super League and secured qualification for the Champions League for the first time.

“Everyone at the football club would like to thank Alessia for her service and wish her luck for the future,” United said in a statement.

Russo, who won the European Championships with England last year, is linked with a move to Arsenal. According to British media, Arsenal had made a record bid for Russo earlier this year but was rejected by United.

Related Topics

Women's Super League /

Manchester United /

Alessia Russo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1: England 32/1 (7 overs); Crawley, Pope rebuild for England
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester United: Russo to leave club at end of contract
    Reuters
  3. Indonesia Open 2023 LIVE Score, Quarterfinal: Satwik-Chirag to face Alfian-Ardianto; Srikanth loses to Li Shi Feng
    Team Sportstar
  4. Murray feeling his best since surgery as he gears up for Wimbledon
    Reuters
  5. Mexico facing possible sanctions over homophobic chant in US defeat
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Manchester United: Russo to leave club at end of contract
    Reuters
  2. Mexico facing possible sanctions over homophobic chant in US defeat
    AFP
  3. Queiroz aims for Qatar reset after World Cup flop
    Reuters
  4. Berhalter set to return as US coach
    AFP
  5. Pakistan football team’s hopes for competing in SAFF championships boosted following NOC
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1: England 32/1 (7 overs); Crawley, Pope rebuild for England
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester United: Russo to leave club at end of contract
    Reuters
  3. Indonesia Open 2023 LIVE Score, Quarterfinal: Satwik-Chirag to face Alfian-Ardianto; Srikanth loses to Li Shi Feng
    Team Sportstar
  4. Murray feeling his best since surgery as he gears up for Wimbledon
    Reuters
  5. Mexico facing possible sanctions over homophobic chant in US defeat
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment