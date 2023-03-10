Europa League: Rashford, Fernandes on target as Manchester United crushes Real Betis

Football

Erik ten Hag’s team took an early lead through Rashford and although Betis equalised, the host dominated the second half to secure a morale-boosting victory.

Manchester United players celebrate after scoring the team’s second goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg-one match at Old Trafford on March 9, 2023. 

Manchester United players celebrate after scoring the team’s second goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg-one match at Old Trafford on March 9, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes scored as Manchester United outclassed Real Betis 4-1 in the first leg of the Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday, four days after its humiliating loss to Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag’s team, who was crushed 7-0 by its archrivals on Sunday, took an early lead through Rashford and although Betis equalised, the host dominated the second half to secure a morale-boosting victory.

“I think we played well, the second half especially. 4-1. Good goals. Good performance also to give something to the fans, and they gave us something back as well because they were right behind us,” Ten Hag told BT Sport. “Very grateful after Sunday.”

Rashford scored his 25th goal of the season in all competitions after six minutes, controlling a cross from Fernandes and smashing it into the top corner to the delight of fans who braved the chilly temperatures and whirling snow at Old Trafford.

“It’s a step back in the right direction,” Rashford said. “Obviously, we have to build on this now to gain momentum again. We can’t put too much emphasis on Sunday, because it’s gone, we can’t change it.”

Ayoze Perez, on loan from Leicester City, grabbed his first goal for Betis in the 32nd minute but the equaliser did not halt United’s energy.

“It’s always see how a team reacts after a setback,” Ten Hag said. “We can reset, we can bounce back, this team has character.”

The host started the second half strongly and Brazilian winger Antony put United ahead in the 52nd minute with a superb goal, launching a blistering left-foot shot from just outside the box into the top corner.

Fernandes, whose poor performance against Liverpool raised questions about his suitability to captain United, added the third, heading in a corner off the fingertips of Betis keeper Claudio Bravo.

“Bruno, I think he was brilliant today, he led the team from the first minute by his game, possession, make the rhythm of the game, and then score a goal, so I’m happy,” Ten Hag said.

Dutch striker Wout Weghorst, who missed a number of chances, completed the rout in the 82nd minute, steering the ball into the net after a cutback from substitute Facundo Pellistri.

