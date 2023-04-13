Manchester United vs Sevilla Live Streaming info, Europa League: Team news, squads, head-to-head, when and where to watch?

Manchester United will lock horns with Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinal at home in Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. .
- ⦿Manchester United Predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, L Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred, Fernandes; Antony, Martial, Sancho
- ⦿Sevilla Predicted XI: Bono; Montiel, Bade, Gudelj, Acuna; Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, Torres, Lamela; En-Nesyri
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Total matches: 5 | Manchester United: 1 | Sevilla: 3 | Draws: 1
RECENT FORM
ALL COMPETITION
Manchester United: D-W-W-L-W-W
Sevilla: W-W-L-L-W-D
Squads:
MANCHESTER UNITED
Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Jack Butland
Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Tyrell Malacia, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Rhys Bennett
Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Marcel Sabitzer, Fred, Casemiro, Facundo Pellistri, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Zidane Iqbal, Kobbie Mainoo
Forwards: Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Wout Weghorst, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho
Coach: Erik Ten Hag
SEVILLA
Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic, Yassine Bounou, Alberto Flores, Matías Arbol
Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Alex Telles, Karim Rekik, Tanguy Nianzou, Jesus Navas, Marcos Acuna, Loic Bade, Marcao, Pablo Perez Rico, Luis Dasilva Rodríguez, Diego Hormigo
Midfielders: Lucas Ocampos, Nemanja Gudelj, Suso, Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic, Erik Lamela, Pape Gueye, Fernando, Oliver Torres, Alejandro Gomez, Carlos Alvarez, Nacho Quintana, Manu Bueno
Forwards: Jesus Corona, Rafa Mir, Youssef En-Nesyri, Bryan Gil
Coach: Jose Luis Mendilibar
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will Man United vs Sevillia, Europ League quarterfinal 1st leg match be played?
The Europa League quarterfinal 1st leg between Manchester United and Sevilla will be played on April 13 (April 14 in India).
Where will Man United vs Sevillia, Europ League quarterfinal 1st leg match be played?
The Europa League quarterfinal 1st leg between Manchester United and Sevilla will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England on Thursday (Friday in India).
What time will Man United vs Sevillia, Europ League quarterfinal 1st leg match kick-off?
The Europa League quaterfinal 1st leg between Manchester United and Sevilla will begin at 12:30 AM IST.
How do I watch live streaming of the Man United vs Sevillia, Europ League quarterfinal 1st leg match in India?
The Europa League quaterfinal 1st leg between Manchester United and Sevilla will be streamed live on the Sonyliv app.
Which TV Channel will telecast Man United vs Sevillia, Europ League quarterfinal 1st leg match live?
The Europa League quaterfinal 1st leg between Manchester United and Sevilla will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.