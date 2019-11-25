Sheffield United 3-3 Manchester United: McBurnie seals point for Blades in thriller

Manchester United was denied a stunning win against Sheffield United as Oli McBurnie's 90th-minute goal sealed a 3-3 draw in a Premier League classic at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side was largely wretched against Chris Wilder's men and found itself 2-0 down after 52 minutes courtesy of goals from John Fleck and Lys Mousset.

It produced a stirring fightback, though, with goals from Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford in the space of seven minutes appearing to set it up for a scarcely deserved three points.

However, substitute McBurnie had other ideas and his last-minute strike was given after a length VAR review for a potential handball.

The host started with a spring in its step and was denied an 11th-minute lead as David de Gea kept out efforts by John Lundstram and David McGoldrick in quick succession.

Some slapstick defending from Phil Jones meant the visitor's woeful start was duly punished after 19 minutes, though.

The defender – who had looked shaky from the outset – was shrugged off the ball by Mousset down the right, with the Frenchman picking out Lundstram inside the penalty area. The midfielder's first-time effort was blocked by De Gea but ricocheted into the net off Fleck.

Solskjaer's side started the second period in equally sluggish fashion and fell behind in the 52nd minute when Mousset superbly curled into the bottom-right corner from 25 yards after Andreas Pereira had been caught in possession.

Left-back Williams pulled United back into it with a crisp half-volley from 15 yards in the 72nd minute – his first senior goal for the club – before substitute Greenwood pulled it level five minutes later, sliding in from close range for his first Premier League goal.

Rashford then completed the stunning turnaround two minutes later, slotting into an empty net after excellent work down the left by Daniel James.

There was still time for one more twist, though, with McBurnie coming off the bench to volley past De Gea, who perhaps should have done more to keep out the effort, and seal a thoroughly deserved point for Wilder's side.



What does it mean? Contrasting fortunes for Solskjaer and Wilder

Manchester United's breathless seven-minute period is unlikely to fool anyone – this is a team in dire need of new players and perhaps a new manager. It was second best for long periods against a side that was in the Championship last season and can count itself lucky to come away from South Yorkshire with a point after a largely dismal display.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, continues to punch above its weight. Wilder has masterminded a super return to the top flight and has produced a team more than capable of going toe-to-toe with the league's most established sides.

Fleck dominates midfield battle

Fleck was superb at the heart of the hosts' midfield, completely overpowering the listless Fred and Pereira with a display full of verve and vigour. He was in the right place at the right time to put the Blades ahead and teed up Mousset's second.

Jones endures nightmare return

Making his first Premier League appearance since the final day of last season, Jones put in a display of the very lowest order. His shambolic performance was brought to an abrupt halt at half-time when Solskjaer hauled him off and put him out of his misery.

Key Opta Facts:

- Manchester United has avoided defeat in 25 Premier League games when losing by two or more goals, three more than any other side.



- Sheffield United was the first newly promoted team to score three goals against Manchester United in a Premier League game since Leicester City won 5-3 in September 2014.



- Manchester United had two teenagers (Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood) score in a Premier League match for the first time since October 2005 against Sunderland (Wayne Rooney and Giuseppe Rossi).



- Lys Mousset has scored more goals in 10 Premier League appearances for Sheffield United (4) than he managed in 58 appearances for Bournemouth (3).



- Manchester United has not kept a clean sheet in its last 12 away league matches, its worst run since going 15 without one between September 1985 and April 1986.

What's next?

Manchester United travels to Kazakhstan to face Astana in the Europa League on Thursday before returning to domestic action against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Blades, meanwhile, travel to Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.