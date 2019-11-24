AC Milan 1-1 Napoli: Bonaventura stunner earns struggling host a point

Giacomo Bonaventura scored his first goal in more than a year as AC Milan drew 1-1 with fellow out-of-form side Napoli at San Siro.

Milan had lost back-to-back matches against Lazio and Juventus heading into Saturday's clash and fell behind to Hirving Lozano's close-range finish after 24 minutes.

Italy international Bonaventura, making his second start of the season, instantly hit back for Stefano Pioli's side with a goal he celebrated wildly.

Good chances went begging for Lorenzo Insigne and Ante Rebic to win the match for their respective sides, leaving Milan 13th in the table and six points behind Napoli in seventh.

Napoli soaked up plenty of early pressure and took the lead through Lozano, who reacted quickest to head in after Insigne's long-range strike hit the crossbar.

But Milan's response was swift and emphatic as Bonaventura fired a 20-yard shot past Alex Meret just five minutes later for his first league goal since October 2018.

Insigne failed to find a way past Gianluigi Donnarumma from a one-on-one at the end of the first half, shortly after Rebic headed wide from five yards out at the other end.

Visiting midfielder Eljif Elmas went to ground inside the opposition box with 20 minutes to play but was rightly shown a yellow card for diving.

Allan twice tested Donnarumma in the final five minutes, the second effort a half-volley from outside the box that the Milan keeper parried to ensure the points were shared.



What does it mean? Both teams in need of a lift

Napoli is now winless in six matches in all competitions for the first time since March 2013, with the pressure steadily building on boss Carlo Ancelotti, though their troubles pale in comparison to those of Milan, which is enduring a dismal campaign and has won just one of its six matches under Pioli.

Donnarumma stands firm

Milan has kept only one clean sheet in its last 10 league matches, but Donnarumma showed his quality with the save made to deny Insigne just before the interval.

The 20-year-old raced off his line to close the angle and blocked Insigne's low shot with his legs, helping his side to claim a point from a tight match.

Rebic unable to take his chance

Rebic, a late inclusion in Milan's starting line-up after Suso pulled out during the warm-up with a stomach bug, was unable to capitalise on his first Serie A start of the season.

He was jeered after a poor touch early on, headed wide from a good position with the match delicately poised and was replaced by Franck Kessie at half-time.

Key Opta Facts

- Bonaventura has scored five goals against Napoli in Serie A, the most against any opposition.

- Both of Lozano's Serie A goals have been away from home.

- Napoli scored after a five-game drought at San Siro (all competitions): its last goal coming in April 2014 against Inter.

- Napoli has 20 points after 13 league games, the worst start since 2011-12 for the Partenopei in Serie A.

What's next?

Napoli can book a place in the last 16 of the Champions League with victory away at Liverpool on Wednesday.

Ancelotti's side return to Serie A action with a home match against Bologna next Sunday, the same day that Milan travels to Parma.