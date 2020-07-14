Football Football WATCH: Manchester United not thinking about Chelsea - Solskjaer Manchester United missed the chance to pip Chelsea to the third spot in the Premier League as it was held to a 2-2 draw by Southampton on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 14 July, 2020 18:10 IST Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts after his side's 2-2 draw with Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday. - AP Photo Team Sportstar 14 July, 2020 18:10 IST Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his team is solely focussed on the upcoming three matches and not on Chelsea as the race for the top-four slots in the Premier League heats up.United squandered a chance to climb up to the third spot when it was undone by a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Southampton on Tuesday. RELATED| Manchester United stays fifth after Southampton grabs late equaliser The result sees United remain fifth, trailing Leicester City on goal difference and Chelsea by a point.Here's a snippet from his post-match press conference - Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos