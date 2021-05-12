Man United women's coach Stoney to step down at end of season

Manchester United Women's head coach Casey Stoney will step down from her role at the end of the season, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said on Wednesday.

"It has been an honour to lead the women's team at this great club and this has been an incredibly tough decision," Stoney said in a statement.

"However, after a difficult season with disruption caused by the pandemic, I now feel the time is right to take some time away and for someone else to come in and lead the team on the next stage of its journey."

ALSO READ | Klopp criticises Premier League for Man United's fixtures logjam

United chief executive Ed Woodward hailed Stoney as an inspiration.

"Casey has been a driving force behind the success of our women's team since she joined the club in 2018," Woodward said. "She will always be part of the Manchester United family."

The 38-year-old former England captain took charge of the team in 2018 after they were granted a licence to play in the second-tier Championship.

Stoney guided United to immediate promotion to the WSL and successive fourth-placed finishes in the top flight.