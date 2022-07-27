Shri N Biren Singh, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Manipur, an ex-professional footballer himself, unveiled the three prestigious Durand Cup trophies in the capital Imphal’s City Convention Centre, as the five-city Trophy tour reached the powerhouse footballing state.

Manipur is all set to become the first-time host of the century-old tournament, Asia’s oldest, along with Assam, as Imphal’s Khuman Lampak stadium gets set to host 10 group games of the 131st Durand Cup, from August 18- September 05, 2022. Also present on the historic occasion were Lt. Gen. K. K. Repswal, SM, VSM, Chief of Staff, Eastern Command and Chairman Durand Organising Committee.

The iconic Durand Cup trophies were flagged-off from Kolkata on July 19th and reached Guwahati in Assam on July 21st. After their tour of Manipur, they proceed to Jaipur, Delhi and Goa, before returning to Kolkata, where the Grand Finale is scheduled for September 18, 2022, at the hallowed Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), also popularly referred to as the Saltlake stadium in local parlance.

The storied tournament, organised by the Indian Army is being supported by the Government of Manipur.

Addressing the congregation, Biren Singh, said, “It’s a matter of great pride and privilege for me to be associated with this tournament. In 1981, I was part of the winning BSF team.”

“At first, I was tense that Manipur would not be able to host the tournament due to lack of infrastructure, but now I am sure that we’ll meet all the requirements and I can assure you that the Durand Cup, which is very close to my heart, will be held here successfully in the future as well. We will make it bigger and better,” the CM said.

Also sharing his thoughts on the occasion Lt Gen Repswal, SM, VSM, Chief of Staff, Eastern Command and Chairman Durand Organising Committee, said, “It is wonderful to be in Manipur, a state that has contributed so much to Indian football."

"It is no surprise to all of us that the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Biren Singh himself is a past football professional and we are honoured by his presence here today on this historic occasion. The cooperation from the Manipur Government has been hugely encouraging and exceptional. The support has been overwhelming and has further boosted our spirits in our endeavor to promote and spread the spirit of Durand further East.”

The three trophies, the Durand Cup (a rolling trophy and the original prize), the Shimla Trophy (also a rolling trophy and first given by the residents of Shimla in 1904) and the President’s Cup (for permanent keep and first presented by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President, in 1956) post the unveiling, were taken to the historic Imphal Polo ground where the game of Polo first originated, escorted by a spectacular 100 bikes rally. From there it proceeded to Leimakhong.