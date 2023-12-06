MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manu Kone’s 120th-minute header sends Gladbach past Wolfsburg into German Cup quarterfinals

With a penalty shootout looming, Florian Neuhaus found space out wide to lob a cross over the goalkeeper for French midfielder Koné to head in.

Published : Dec 06, 2023 07:57 IST , MOENCHENGLADBACH - 1 MIN READ

AP
Moenchengladbach’s Manu Kone celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Wolfsburg.
Moenchengladbach’s Manu Kone celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Wolfsburg. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Moenchengladbach’s Manu Kone celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Wolfsburg. | Photo Credit: AP

Manu Koné headed the winning goal in the 120th minute as Borussia Moenchengladbach won 1-0 against Wolfsburg after extra time for a place in the German Cup quarterfinals.

With a penalty shootout looming, Florian Neuhaus found space out wide to lob a cross over the goalkeeper for French midfielder Koné to head in.

Wolfsburg could have won the game inside 90 minutes but missed a series of late chances. Tiago Tomas put the ball in the net only for it to be called back for offside before Jonas Wind had one shot stopped by goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas’ spectacular dive and sent another narrowly wide of the post.

READ MORE | Inter hit by double injury blow to De Vrij and Dumfries

St. Pauli eased to a 4-1 win over Homburg to dispose of the lowest-ranked team still in the competition. Homburg plays in the fourth-tier South-West Regional League.

An inspired substitution sent promotion-chasing Fortuna Duesseldorf into the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over fellow second-tier team Magdeburg. Fortuna coach Daniel Thioune brought forward Jona Niemiec off the bench in the 85th minute with Magdeburg leading 1-0. Niemiec scored in the 87th minute and then again in stoppage time to win the game.

Twice a winner of the German Cup, second-tier Kaiserslautern is back in the quarterfinals for the first time in 10 years after beating Nuremberg 2-0.

The remaining four games in the round of 16 are Wednesday as Stuttgart hosts Borussia Dortmund and league leader Bayer Leverkusen hosts second-division Paderborn.

Related Topics

German Cup /

Borussia Monchengladbach /

Wolfsburg

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manu Kone’s 120th-minute header sends Gladbach past Wolfsburg into German Cup quarterfinals
    AP
  2. Inter hit by double injury blow to De Vrij and Dumfries
    Reuters
  3. England’s Olympic dreams over despite 6-0 rout of Scotland
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Arsenal moves 5 points clear after last-gasp win
    AP
  5. Arteta avoids blame game after Raya’s off night after thrilling win vs Luton Town
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Manu Kone’s 120th-minute header sends Gladbach past Wolfsburg into German Cup quarterfinals
    AP
  2. Inter hit by double injury blow to De Vrij and Dumfries
    Reuters
  3. England’s Olympic dreams over despite 6-0 rout of Scotland
    Reuters
  4. Arteta avoids blame game after Raya’s off night after thrilling win vs Luton Town
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Arsenal moves 5 points clear after last-gasp win
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manu Kone’s 120th-minute header sends Gladbach past Wolfsburg into German Cup quarterfinals
    AP
  2. Inter hit by double injury blow to De Vrij and Dumfries
    Reuters
  3. England’s Olympic dreams over despite 6-0 rout of Scotland
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Arsenal moves 5 points clear after last-gasp win
    AP
  5. Arteta avoids blame game after Raya’s off night after thrilling win vs Luton Town
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment