Inter hit by double injury blow to De Vrij and Dumfries

Both players started for Inter in Sunday’s 3-0 victory at Napoli. However, defender De Vrij was substituted early in the game, while midfielder Dumfries limped off the field towards the end of the match.

Published : Dec 06, 2023 07:43 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries is substituted after sustaining an injury.
Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries is substituted after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries is substituted after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Inter Milan’s Dutch duo Stefan de Vrij and Denzel Dumfries have both been sidelined with muscle injuries, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

Both players started for Inter in Sunday’s 3-0 victory at Napoli. However, defender De Vrij was substituted early in the game, while midfielder Dumfries limped off the field towards the end of the match.

ALSO READ | England’s Olympic dreams over despite 6-0 rout of Scotland

The club did not provide a timescale for their recovery, but Sky Sports Italia reported that both players were expected to be sidelined for around 20 days.

Inter face Real Sociedad in their final Champions League group stage clash on Dec. 12, with top spot still up for grabs.

