Inter hit by double injury blow to De Vrij and Dumfries

Inter Milan’s Dutch duo Stefan de Vrij and Denzel Dumfries have both been sidelined with muscle injuries, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.
Both players started for Inter in Sunday’s 3-0 victory at Napoli. However, defender De Vrij was substituted early in the game, while midfielder Dumfries limped off the field towards the end of the match.
The club did not provide a timescale for their recovery, but Sky Sports Italia reported that both players were expected to be sidelined for around 20 days.
Inter face Real Sociedad in their final Champions League group stage clash on Dec. 12, with top spot still up for grabs.
