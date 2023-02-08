Marseille vs PSG, French Cup LIVE streaming info: Preview, when and where to watch, predicted 11

Match Preview

Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain will face rival Marseille in an away match in the last 16 tie of the Coupe de France tournament (French Cup) at the Stade Vélodrome stadium.

PSG comes into this match after clinching a 2-1 win against Toulouse courtesy of goals by Achraf Hakimi and Messi, whereas Marseille suffered a 3-1 loss against Nice in its last match.

Kylian Mbappe is likely to miss this fixture as he got injured in PSG’s last match and is also ruled out of the upcoming Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich.

Live telecast and streaming information

Where will the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille French Cup match going to be played?

The French Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille will be played at Stade Velodrome.

When will the French Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille played?

The French Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille will be played on Thursday (February 9) from 1:40 AM (IST).

Where can I watch the French Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille?

The French Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille will not be live telecast on TV in India.

How can I live stream the French Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille in India?

The live stream of the French Cup 2022-23 match between Marseille and PSG will be available on DAZN in India.