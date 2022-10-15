Football

Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape, assault

The 21-year-old was arrested in January after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

Reuters
MANCHESTER 15 October, 2022 21:39 IST
FILE PHOTO: Greenwood, who has been suspended by his club pending the investigation, is due to appear at Greater Manchester magistrates’ court on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Greenwood, who has been suspended by his club pending the investigation, is due to appear at Greater Manchester magistrates’ court on Monday. | Photo Credit: AFP

British prosecutors said on Saturday that Manchester United football player Mason Greenwood had been charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm,” prosecutor Janet Potter said in a statement.

“All three counts relate to the same complainant.”

Greenwood, who has been suspended by his club pending the investigation, is due to appear at Greater Manchester magistrates’ court on Monday.

Neither Greenwood nor his representatives have commented at any stage on the allegations against him.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial,” Potter said.

