Football

Tottenham signs right back Matt Doherty from Wolves

Doherty joins the Spurs on a four-year contract; according to reports, GBP 15 million were paid to secure him.

LONDON
30 August, 2020 16:27 IST

Matt Doherty was with the Wolves for 10 years.

Tottenham Hotspur has signed right back Matt Doherty from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a four-year contract, the north London club said on Sunday.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported Spurs paid GBP 15 million (USD 20 million) to secure the Ireland international.

'Proud'

"I'm extremely happy... I'm very proud to be joining such a big club," Doherty told Spurs' website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com). "With the size of the club... and the manager, once I knew there was interest it was a no-brainer for me to get myself down to London."

The Spurs also signed midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and goalkeeper Joe Hart in the transfer window as manager Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen the squad ahead of his first full season in charge.