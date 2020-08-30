Tottenham signs right back Matt Doherty from Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur has signed right back Matt Doherty from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a four-year contract, the north London club said on Sunday.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported Spurs paid GBP 15 million (USD 20 million) to secure the Ireland international.

'Proud'

“I’m extremely happy... I’m very proud to be joining such a big club,” Doherty told Spurs’ website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com). “With the size of the club... and the manager, once I knew there was interest it was a no-brainer for me to get myself down to London.”

The Spurs also signed midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and goalkeeper Joe Hart in the transfer window as manager Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen the squad ahead of his first full season in charge.