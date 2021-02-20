Former Italy defender Mauro Bellugi dies

Mauro Bellugi, former Italy and Inter Milan defender, passed away on Saturday, at the age of 71. In November last year, both his legs were amputated following complications with COVID-19.

Bellugi won the Serie A title with Inter in 1971, and also played for Italy in the World Cups of 1974 and 1978. A football expert, he also featured for Bologna and Napoli.

READ: Bellugi scathing of Inter form and transfer policy

"Today he leaves us, a great man, a great footballer, a true 'Interista'. Rest in peace Mauro Bellugi," Inter Milan wrote on Twitter after Bellugi's demise.