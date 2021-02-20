Football Football Former Italy defender Mauro Bellugi dies Mauro Bellugi, former Italy and Inter Milan defender, passed away on Saturday, at the age of 71. Team Sportstar 20 February, 2021 22:52 IST Bellugi won the Serie A title with Inter in 1971, and also played for Italy in the World Cups of 1974 and 1978. - Twitter/@Inter Team Sportstar 20 February, 2021 22:52 IST Mauro Bellugi, former Italy and Inter Milan defender, passed away on Saturday, at the age of 71. In November last year, both his legs were amputated following complications with COVID-19.Bellugi won the Serie A title with Inter in 1971, and also played for Italy in the World Cups of 1974 and 1978. A football expert, he also featured for Bologna and Napoli.READ: Bellugi scathing of Inter form and transfer policy"Today he leaves us, a great man, a great footballer, a true 'Interista'. Rest in peace Mauro Bellugi," Inter Milan wrote on Twitter after Bellugi's demise. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.