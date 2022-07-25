Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe scored four goals together as Paris Saint-Germain beat Gamba Osaka 6-2 at the Suita Stadium on Monday.

This was the sixth successive win for the Ligue 1 giant, which is spending its pre-season in Japan. Pablo Sarabia opened the scoring in the match, with a clinical hit in the 28th minute. But the team doubled its lead within fifteen minutes with Neymar finding the net from the spot.

Also Read Messi scores as PSG labours past Japan’s Kawasaki

Gamba Osaka tried to make a comeback in the match with a goal from Keisuke Kurokawa, who made a forward run and scored, forcing PSG to continue its offense. The result, arrived soon, with Nuno Mendes and Lionel Messi scoring two quick goals, late in the first half.

In the second half, PSG started right from where it had paused, with the Brazilian forward scoring at the hour mark. Hiroto Yamami, who came on to the pitch minutes later, tried to instil some hope for the host with a goal, but the result of the match looked set by then.

Kylian Mbappe, who replaced Sarabia in the second half, added misery to the Japanese side with a penalty goal, the second from the spot in the match.

With the win, the French side has kept its 100 per cent win record intact in the pre-season, scoring a minimum of two goals in each of the four matches it has played in Japan.