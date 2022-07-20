Football

Messi scores as PSG labours past Japan’s Kawasaki

Star forwards Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all started in new PSG manager Christophe Galtier's first game in charge of his full squad.

AFP
TOKYO 20 July, 2022 18:21 IST
TOKYO 20 July, 2022 18:21 IST
 Lionel Messi of Paris Sait-Germain is seen during the preseason-friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Kawasaki Frontal.

 Lionel Messi of Paris Sait-Germain is seen during the preseason-friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Kawasaki Frontal. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Star forwards Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all started in new PSG manager Christophe Galtier's first game in charge of his full squad.

Lionel Messi scored but Paris Saint-Germain was made to work hard for a 2-1 win over Kawasaki Frontale on Wednesday in the first match of its pre-season Japanese tour.

Star forwards Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all started in new PSG manager Christophe Galtier's first game in charge of his full squad in front of a crowd of 65,000 at Tokyo's National Stadium.

Messi opened the scoring with a 32nd-minute shot but a much-changed PSG line-up in the second half could manage only one more goal through substitute Arnaud Kalimuendo.

J-League champion Kawasaki pulled a goal back in the 84th minute when Kazuya Yamamura headed home unmarked to set up a nervy finish.

PSG will play two more J-League sides on its Japanese tour, taking on Urawa Reds in Saitama on Saturday and Gamba Osaka in Osaka the following Monday.

PSG had most of the early possession but the first real chance fell to Kawasaki.

Also Read
 Serie A: Dybala joins AS Roma from Juventus on free transfer

A pass forward split the PSG defence and released striker Marcinho, only for the Brazilian to put the ball wide with the goal at his mercy.

Kawasaki goalkeeper Jung Song-ryong denied Mbappe a minute later after Messi had played him in on goal.

Kawasaki's Chanathip Songkrasin -- nicknamed the "Thai Messi" -- then cleared a shot from his Argentine namesake off the line to keep the game scoreless.

But Messi found a way through shortly after, guiding a shot into the corner from just inside the box.

Neymar and Mbappe departed at half-time and Kawasaki forward Kei Chinen missed a glorious chance to equalise when he blazed over the bar in the 50th minute.

Messi bowed out soon after as Galthier, newly arrived from Nice, rung the changes.

Substitute Kalimuendo doubled PSG's lead when he turned home Juan Bernat's low cross in the 58th minute before Yamamura pulled one back with six minutes left to play.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Watch: Aishwarya Babu's breaks triple jump national record, registers 14.14m jump in Chennai

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

Watch: When a journalist joined celebrating fans after Australia qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

In Pictures: Chuni Goswami, an Indian football legend

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us