Messi in PSG squad for Reims clash today Lionel Messi is set to make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain later Sunday after being included in the squad for the game at Reims. AP 29 August, 2021 15:12 IST New signing Lionel Messi has travelled with the PSG squad for tonight's Ligue 1 clash at Reims. - REUTERS AP 29 August, 2021 15:12 IST Lionel Messi is set to make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain later Sunday after being included in the squad for the game at Reims.PSG delayed naming its squad from Saturday afternoon until 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The record six-time Ballon d'Or winner and four-time Champions League victor could play his first game in the modest surroundings of Reims. A group of 22 players are in the squad for the trip to Reims #SDRPSG pic.twitter.com/8PONgR8rH2— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 29, 2021 PSG and Manchester City to meet in Champions League group stage The 34-year-old Argentine, who led his nation to the Copa America title last month, joined PSG three weeks ago after his new contract with Barcelona fell through.Striker Kylian Mbappe was also named in the squad as Real Madrid tries to sign him before the end of the summer transfer window.