PSG and Manchester City to meet in Champions League group stage

Lionel Messi's new club Paris St Germain will play Manchester City, managed by the Argentine's former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, after being drawn together in Champion's League Group A on Thursday.

Messi joined Qatar-owned PSG, who will also face Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and Belgium's Club Brugge, from Barcelona this month.

Abu Dhabi-owned City lost last season's final to Premier League rivals Chelsea, who were drawn in Group H against Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo.

Full UEFA #ChampionsLeague group draws



Full UEFA #ChampionsLeague group draws

Real Madrid will play Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk and Moldova's Sheriff Tiraspol in Group D while Spanish champions Atletico Madrid and Liverpool were together in Group B with former winners Porto and AC Milan.

Barcelona was drawn in Group E with Bayern Munich, Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv.

Manchester United will have another meeting with Spain's Villarreal, a repeat of this year's Europa League final, in Group F along with Atalanta and Young Boys.