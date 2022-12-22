Football

Messi to spend Christmas with Suarez in Rosario

After winning the World Cup and enjoying the celebrations back home in Argentina, Lionel Messi headed to his native Rosario to spend the Christmas holidays with his family and friends, including Uruguay striker Luis Suarez.

22 December, 2022 23:16 IST
Suarez and Messi became close friends when they played together for Barcelona.

Suarez and Messi became close friends when they played together for Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Eric Alonso

Argentine media reported on Thursday that Suarez arrived on a private flight from Montevideo, accompanied by his partner Sofia Balbi and their children. He and Messi became close friends when they played together for Barcelona.

Uruguay’s Luis Suarez waves, accompanied by one of his sons, after they arrive at Islas Malvinas international airport in Rosario, Santa Fe province, Argentina, on December 22, 2022, before heading to the home of Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Uruguay’s Luis Suarez waves, accompanied by one of his sons, after they arrive at Islas Malvinas international airport in Rosario, Santa Fe province, Argentina, on December 22, 2022, before heading to the home of Argentina’s Lionel Messi. | Photo Credit: AFP

More than five million people took to the streets of Buenos Aires to congratulate “la Scaloneta” on Tuesday but with the city overflowing, the players had to be air-lifted out by helicopter before Messi and Angel Di Maria travelled to Rosario.

The Argentina captain is staying in his home at the Kentucky Country Club, and local media reported that many international sports stars are due to join the celebrations, including former Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta and former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero.

