Messi to leave PSG at the end of season, confirms Galtier

Argentina forward Lionel Messi will play his last game for Paris St Germain against Clermont on Saturday, coach Christophe Galtier said on Thursday.

Published : Jun 01, 2023 17:11 IST , NASHIK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: PSG’s Lionel Messi kicks the ball during the French League One match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, eastern France, Saturday, May 27, 2023.
File Photo: PSG's Lionel Messi kicks the ball during the French League One match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, eastern France, Saturday, May 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias
File Photo: PSG’s Lionel Messi kicks the ball during the French League One match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, eastern France, Saturday, May 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias

Argentina forward Lionel Messi will play his last game for Paris St Germain against Clermont on Saturday, coach Christophe Galtier said on Thursday.

“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes,” Galtier told reporters on Thursday.

Messi, who has 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, moved to the French capital from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year contract.

“This year, he has been an important part of the team, always available. I don’t think any of the comments or criticisms are justified,” Galtier said.

“He’s always been there for the team. It’s been a great privilege to accompany him throughout the season.”

Messi’s future at PSG has been the subject of much speculation recently, with a source close to the Argentina captain telling Reuters that he had received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season.

