Messi wins record sixth Ballon d'Or title, overtakes Ronaldo

Lionel Messi won his sixth Ballon d’Or title on Monday, overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s haul of five awards.

He pipped Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, Ronaldo and 26 others to the crown. Messi had already beaten van Dijk to FIFA’s The Best title in September.

"I would like to thank the journalists, who voted me to have this prize. Of course, thank you so much to my colleagues both club and country, who have contributed to this amazing prize," Messi said.

"10 years ago I received my first Golden Ball in Paris. I remember that I came with my three brothers. I was 22 years old, it was unthinkable for me.

"Today, 10 years later, I have received the sixth, at a special time with my wife and three children. I always enjoy football. God is willing me to have several more years to continue enjoying it. The time of withdrawal is approaching and it is difficult because time goes by faster and faster," he added.

Messi top-scored in La Liga last season with 36 goals as Barcelona won the title. He did not have a great Copa America with Argentina, but his genius is undeniable.

Organised by France Football magazine, the voting is done by 180 journalists from around the world.

Twelve months ago, Luka Modric claimed the honour thanks to his exploits in dragging Croatia to the World Cup final and winning the Champions League with Real Madrid. That ended a decade in which Messi and Ronaldo won the award five times each.