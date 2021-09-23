Mexico fines football teams for capping female players' wages

Mexico’s anti-monopoly commission announced Thursday it has fined 17 football teams for conspiring to impose a cap on the salaries of women football players.

The commission said the teams will be fined about $9 million for illegal practices.

The clubs acted somewhat openly through the Mexican Football Federation, and the commission said the effect was “to deepen even further the salary gap between male and female football players.”

Those named by the commission included Mexico’s top football teams.

The salary cap appears to have been in place since Mexico’s women’s football league was formed in 2016.

The wage cap was increased in 2018, and continued through 2019.

Another agreement between teams included limits on players’ ability to switch teams and get higher salaries.