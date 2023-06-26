MagazineBuy Print

Mexico thrashes Honduras in Gold Cup opener

Mexico got its CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign off to the perfect start on Sunday with a 4-0 win over Honduras.

Published : Jun 26, 2023 08:29 IST , HOUSTON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Mexico’s Luis Romo (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Honduras during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup match.
infoIcon

Mexico got its CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign off to the perfect start on Sunday with a 4-0 win over Honduras as it looks to move past a poor Nations League performance that saw coach Diego Cocca sacked after just four months in charge.

A revamped Mexican team, led by interim coach Jaime Lozano, scored less than a minute into the game through midfielder Luis Romo, who then headed home from a corner in the 22nd minute to make it 2-0.

Orbelin Pineda scored six minutes after the break to put the game out of reach before midfielder Luis Chavez took the ball from defender Devron Garcia to score Mexico’s fourth goal in the 64th minute.

RELATED | CONCACAF: Late goal gives Haiti 2-1 win vs Qatar

“We did a very good job, all the players are interested in what the coach (Lozano) proposes, we have to be confident, this is the first step of a long path,” Pineda said.

The change in the Mexican team’s mindset left both fans and players satisfied, with Lozano saying there is plenty of room for improvement.

“I am very happy for the faith in me from the players, the people and the directors. This is a new beginning,” he added.

The win leaves Mexico on top of Group B. It faces second-placed Haiti on Thursday while Honduras takes on Qatar.

