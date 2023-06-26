MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

CONCACAF: Late goal gives Haiti 2-1 win vs Qatar

Frantzdy Pierrot scored in the 97th minute to propel Haiti to a dramatic 2-1 victory over Qatar in Group B play in the CONCACAF Gold Cup match on Sunday in Houston.

Published : Jun 26, 2023 06:47 IST , USA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Haiti’s Frantzdy Pierrot (20) gets up after scoring the game-winning goal against the Qatar during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup match.
Haiti’s Frantzdy Pierrot (20) gets up after scoring the game-winning goal against the Qatar during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Haiti’s Frantzdy Pierrot (20) gets up after scoring the game-winning goal against the Qatar during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup match. | Photo Credit: AP

Frantzdy Pierrot scored in the 97th minute to propel Haiti to a dramatic 2-1 victory over Qatar in Group B play in the CONCACAF Gold Cup match on Sunday in Houston.

Carnejy Antoine collected a long outlet pass with two minutes left in stoppage time, separating from the defense before finding Pierrot in front of the keeper for the simple putaway.

The dramatic goal capped a comeback in which Haiti rallied from a 1-0 deficit. Duckens Nazon took advantage of a penalty kick, knotting up the score 1-1 in the 45th minute.

RELATED: Vazquez saves USA from Jamaica defeat in Gold Cup opener

Qatar’s goal came in the 19th minute off the foot of Yusuf Abdurisag, who recovered a loose ball in the box with the goalkeeper out of position and connected in the top right corner.

Trinidad and Tobago 3, Saint Kitts and Nevis 0

Trinidad and Tobago used goals from Alvin Jones and Ajani Fortune to cruise past Saint Kitts and Nevis and grab first place in Group A in Fort Lauderdale.

Jones scored in the 43rd minute to stake his squad to a 1-0 lead. The goal came via a beautiful feed into the box from Neveal Hackshaw which Jones collected off his chest and tapped over the keeper.

In the 65th minute, Fortune dribbled between defenders to free himself for a rocket shot just outside the box that connected for a 2-0 lead.

An own-goal by Jameel Ible in the 73rd minute accounted for the final margin.

Related stories

Related Topics

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CONCACAF: Late goal gives Haiti 2-1 win vs Qatar
    Reuters
  2. Keegan Bradley survives bumpy finish to win Travelers Championship
    Reuters
  3. China’s Yin Ruoning collects maiden major title at Women’s PGA Championship
    Reuters
  4. Women’s Ashes, Day 4: Australia sets sights on win as England loses five wickets in 268-run chase
    Reuters
  5. India’s 1983 World Cup triumph: Where were you when Kapil’s Devils made history?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. CONCACAF: Late goal gives Haiti 2-1 win vs Qatar
    Reuters
  2. Saudi Pro-League side Al-Hilal signs Senegal defender Koulibaly from Chelsea
    Reuters
  3. Fans to vote on fate of Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro
    AFP
  4. Former England U19 captain Easah Suliman hopes to write a new chapter with Pakistan
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Arteta wants stronger Arsenal squad to challenge Man City next season
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CONCACAF: Late goal gives Haiti 2-1 win vs Qatar
    Reuters
  2. Keegan Bradley survives bumpy finish to win Travelers Championship
    Reuters
  3. China’s Yin Ruoning collects maiden major title at Women’s PGA Championship
    Reuters
  4. Women’s Ashes, Day 4: Australia sets sights on win as England loses five wickets in 268-run chase
    Reuters
  5. India’s 1983 World Cup triumph: Where were you when Kapil’s Devils made history?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment