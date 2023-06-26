CONCACAF: Late goal gives Haiti 2-1 win vs Qatar

Frantzdy Pierrot scored in the 97th minute to propel Haiti to a dramatic 2-1 victory over Qatar in Group B play in the CONCACAF Gold Cup match on Sunday in Houston.

Carnejy Antoine collected a long outlet pass with two minutes left in stoppage time, separating from the defense before finding Pierrot in front of the keeper for the simple putaway.

The dramatic goal capped a comeback in which Haiti rallied from a 1-0 deficit. Duckens Nazon took advantage of a penalty kick, knotting up the score 1-1 in the 45th minute.

RELATED: Vazquez saves USA from Jamaica defeat in Gold Cup opener

Qatar’s goal came in the 19th minute off the foot of Yusuf Abdurisag, who recovered a loose ball in the box with the goalkeeper out of position and connected in the top right corner.

Trinidad and Tobago 3, Saint Kitts and Nevis 0

Trinidad and Tobago used goals from Alvin Jones and Ajani Fortune to cruise past Saint Kitts and Nevis and grab first place in Group A in Fort Lauderdale.

Jones scored in the 43rd minute to stake his squad to a 1-0 lead. The goal came via a beautiful feed into the box from Neveal Hackshaw which Jones collected off his chest and tapped over the keeper.

In the 65th minute, Fortune dribbled between defenders to free himself for a rocket shot just outside the box that connected for a 2-0 lead.

An own-goal by Jameel Ible in the 73rd minute accounted for the final margin.