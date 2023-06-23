MagazineBuy Print

Club World Cup 2025: United States picked to host 32-team event

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea already earned places as recent Champions League winners for the expanded tournament line-up that is set to test stadiums and operations one year before the 2026 World Cup.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 21:39 IST , Geneva - 1 MIN READ

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Madrid's Sergio Ramos is presented with the trophy by FIFA President Gianni Infantino after winning the Club World Cup Final.
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Madrid’s Sergio Ramos is presented with the trophy by FIFA President Gianni Infantino after winning the Club World Cup Final. | Photo Credit: KIM KYUNG-HOON/ REUTERS
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Madrid’s Sergio Ramos is presented with the trophy by FIFA President Gianni Infantino after winning the Club World Cup Final. | Photo Credit: KIM KYUNG-HOON/ REUTERS

The United States will host the Club World Cup in 2025, the first time the FIFA tournament will have 32 teams.



Read More: UEFA chief says fan experience at Champions League final was ‘not perfect’

The United States will host the men’s World Cup with Canada and Mexico, and FIFA could yet give some Club World Cup games to those countries.

The Club World Cup will take place in June-July 2025. The United States was chosen as host during an online meeting of the FIFA Council.

FIFA praised “the United States’ position as a proven leader in staging global events and because it would allow FIFA to maximize synergies with the delivery” of the 2026 tournament.

The Seattle Sounders also are in the line-up for the Club World Cup as the 2022 champion of North American soccer region CONCACAF. The Americans should get another entry as the host nation.

