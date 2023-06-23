MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA chief says fan experience at Champions League final was ‘not perfect’

City supporters reported issues with transport to the Ataturk Stadium, on the outskirts of Istanbul, prior to their team’s treble-clinching 1-0 win against Inter.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 08:59 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin presenting the Champions League trophy to Manchester City player Ilkay Guendogan after the final at Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin presenting the Champions League trophy to Manchester City player Ilkay Guendogan after the final at Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
infoIcon

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin presenting the Champions League trophy to Manchester City player Ilkay Guendogan after the final at Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin admits “not everything was perfect” for Manchester City and Inter Milan fans at the Champions League final in Istanbul.

City supporters reported issues with transport to the Ataturk Stadium, on the outskirts of Istanbul, prior to their team’s treble-clinching 1-0 win against Inter.

There were also complaints about a lack of toilets and limited access to water at the showpiece final in June 10.

Football Supporters Europe is gathering fan accounts from Istanbul in order to compile a report to present to UEFA.

Ceferin, speaking at the European Football Fans Congress in Manchester on Thursday, insisted this year’s final “proved UEFA had learned from past mistakes”.

But he added: “We’re well aware that in Istanbul not everything was perfect and I’m certainly not playing down the problems encountered by some.

“But let us continue working together to improve what we can improve. I’m thinking in particular of transport links, to better understanding the hosting of disabled supporters and access to water and toilets for everyone.

“I can assure you that next year’s Champions League final at Wembley and Euro 2024 in Germany will be a unique experience for fans.”

Ceferin also referenced the serious issues endured by Liverpool fans at the 2022 Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris.

Crushing outside the Stade de France sparked an independent report into the chaos, which found UEFA bore “primary responsibility” for what almost became “a mass fatality catastrophe”.

“Given what some of you experience recently, I would understand if I got a cold reception,” Ceferin said.

“I also came here to say sorry. We would love to erase events that happened last year. Everyone welcomed the decision to move the Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris and we know what happened.

“Good intentions are often not enough, we know that and we are sorry for that.”

Related Topics

UEFA /

Aleksander Ceferin /

Manchester City /

Inter Milan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA Draft 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of players picked; second round begins; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Live Updates NBA Draft 2023: Wembanyama No. 1 pick by San Antonio; second round begins
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA chief says fan experience at Champions League final was ‘not perfect’
    AFP
  4. Brazil’s Santos ordered to play without fans for 30 days
    AP
  5. German players face racist abuse on social media at U21 European Championship
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA chief says fan experience at Champions League final was ‘not perfect’
    AFP
  2. Brazil’s Santos ordered to play without fans for 30 days
    AP
  3. German players face racist abuse on social media at U21 European Championship
    AP
  4. Chelsea owners agree to become shareholders of French club Strasbourg
    Reuters
  5. Suarez struggling with knee problem, says Gremio president
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA Draft 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of players picked; second round begins; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Live Updates NBA Draft 2023: Wembanyama No. 1 pick by San Antonio; second round begins
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA chief says fan experience at Champions League final was ‘not perfect’
    AFP
  4. Brazil’s Santos ordered to play without fans for 30 days
    AP
  5. German players face racist abuse on social media at U21 European Championship
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment