Brazilian fans attack Corinthians midfielder Luan

Local media reported that the 30-year-old player suffered minor injuries after being dragged out of a motel by supporters who urged him to immediately terminate his contract with the club.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 15:36 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Corinthians player Luan Vieira celebrates after scoring against Venezuela’s Aragua during the Copa Sudamericana tournament group stage match at the UCV Olympic Stadium in Caracas on May 20, 2021.
infoIcon

Corinthians midfielder Luan was assaulted by fans in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, the Brazilian club said, describing the incident as a “cowardly” act of aggression.

Local media reported that the 30-year-old player suffered minor injuries after being dragged out of a motel by supporters who urged him to immediately terminate his contract with the club.

Luan joined Corinthians in 2020 and has made 80 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and making five assists. His contract expires at the end of this season.

“Corinthians received with sadness and indignation the information that athlete Luan was assaulted by alleged fans in the early hours of this Tuesday morning,” the club said in a statement.

“After another repugnant case of violence, Corinthians regrets the current moment of intolerance that dominates Brazilian soccer. Nothing justifies the cowardly aggression suffered by the athlete.”

The club added it is offering all necessary support to the player, who posted an image on his Instagram account showing his blood-stained shorts.

Related Topics

Brazil /

Corinthians /

Luan Candido

