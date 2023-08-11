Arsenal happy with transfer business but window is ‘unpredictable’ - Arteta

Arsenal is satisfied with its early transfers ahead of the new Premier League season but the club has not ruled out any more business before the window closes, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

Arsenal signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber for a total of over 200 million pounds ($254 million) in the close season which allowed it to play a part in pre-season.

The north London side, which finished runner-up in the league last season, is also linked with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya to compete with Aaron Ramsdale but Arteta kept his cards close to his chest.

“We have no news on any incomings,” Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday’s league opener at home against Nottingham Forest.

“At the moment we’re not planning to do anything but the window obviously is very unpredictable,” he added on any further transfer business.

“Things can happen, things we probably don’t wish. But we’re happy with what we’ve got.”

Arsenal has a bloated squad with players expected to leave before the window closes on September 1 but Arteta stressed on adding squad depth with the club back in the Champions League this season.

“We’ve been trying to increase the depth of the squad and the quality as well, the ability to be more flexible and have more interactions with players that can make us better, that’s the whole point of it,” he said.

When asked if he could keep the whole squad happy with intense competition for places, Arteta said: “Football is a collective sport and only 11 players play and there’s another 11 players, most of the time, are not happy with the situation.

“It’s how they deal with that, how they accept their role, because it’s going to change. Every three days we’ll have a game.

“That tells you about their professionalism, when they play or not, what is your contribution to the team ... I want players that feel happy when the team wins, regardless (of if they play or not).”

Arteta confirmed striker Gabriel Jesus remains sidelined after undergoing a knee procedure but Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jorginho have recovered from muscle injuries to be available.