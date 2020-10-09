Milan Skriniar tests positive for COVID-19

Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Euro 2020 playoff at home to Ireland later on Thursday, the country's football federation said in a statement.

“The team continues to prepare for the match with Ireland according to a pre-established and approved plan in compliance with all hygiene measures as ordered by the Public Health Office of the Slovak Republic,” it said.

“The player is in individual quarantine after the test, has no symptoms, feels good and will take another test in the coming days.”

Slovakia also has Nations League matches against Scotland and Israel in the next week while Skriniar's club Inter Milan faces neighbour AC Milan on October 17.