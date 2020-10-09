Football Football Milan Skriniar tests positive for COVID-19 The Inter Milan and Slovakia defender will miss the Euro 2020 playoff at home to Ireland. Reuters 09 October, 2020 08:47 IST Milan Skriniar (left) trains with his Inter Milan team-mates Romelu Lukaku and Arturo Vidal during warm up in Serie A on Sunday, October 4. - REUTERS Reuters 09 October, 2020 08:47 IST Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Euro 2020 playoff at home to Ireland later on Thursday, the country's football federation said in a statement.“The team continues to prepare for the match with Ireland according to a pre-established and approved plan in compliance with all hygiene measures as ordered by the Public Health Office of the Slovak Republic,” it said.ALSO READ | Alessandro Bastoni tests positive for COVID-19“The player is in individual quarantine after the test, has no symptoms, feels good and will take another test in the coming days.”Slovakia also has Nations League matches against Scotland and Israel in the next week while Skriniar's club Inter Milan faces neighbour AC Milan on October 17. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos