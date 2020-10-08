Football

Serie A: Inter Milan's Bastoni tests positive for COVID-19

The defender tested positive for COVID-19 while training with Italy's U-21 team.

Reuters
08 October, 2020 14:36 IST

Alessandro Bastoni. - GETTY IMAGES

Reuters
08 October, 2020 14:36 IST

Inter Milan has confirmed that defender Alessandro Bastoni has tested positive for COVID-19 while training with Italy's U-21 team.

“The Nerazzurri defender is totally asymptomatic and will self-isolate as required by hygiene protocols,” said Inter in a statement.

ALSO READ | Xherdan Shaqiri tests positive for COVID-19

The Italian football federation said on Wednesday that two members of the U-21 squad had tested positive without naming them. It said that the rest of the squad were re-tested and all results were negative.

Inter's next match is the derby against AC Milan on October 17.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

  Dugout videos

 Related