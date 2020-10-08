Football Football Serie A: Inter Milan's Bastoni tests positive for COVID-19 The defender tested positive for COVID-19 while training with Italy's U-21 team. Reuters 08 October, 2020 14:36 IST Alessandro Bastoni. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 08 October, 2020 14:36 IST Inter Milan has confirmed that defender Alessandro Bastoni has tested positive for COVID-19 while training with Italy's U-21 team.“The Nerazzurri defender is totally asymptomatic and will self-isolate as required by hygiene protocols,” said Inter in a statement.ALSO READ | Xherdan Shaqiri tests positive for COVID-19The Italian football federation said on Wednesday that two members of the U-21 squad had tested positive without naming them. It said that the rest of the squad were re-tested and all results were negative.Inter's next match is the derby against AC Milan on October 17. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos