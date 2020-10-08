Football

Manuel Akanji tests positive for COVID-19

The 25-year-old Borussia Dortmund defender tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Switzerland.

Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Switzerland, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

The club said the Swiss federation had announced the positive test earlier in the day but the 25-year-old had no symptoms and had isolated himself.

Switzerland, which is playing Croatia in a friendly on Wednesday, next plays Spain on Saturday and Germany three days later in the Nations League.

Dortmund said tests conducted last week on all its players before they left for international matches were negative.

 

“All tests conducted for staff and players after last week's game against Freiburg were negative,” it said.

The Bundesliga takes a break this weekend with international friendlies and Nations League games scheduled.

