Manuel Akanji tests positive for COVID-19

Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with Switzerland, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

The club said the Swiss federation had announced the positive test earlier in the day but the 25-year-old had no symptoms and had isolated himself.

Switzerland, which is playing Croatia in a friendly on Wednesday, next plays Spain on Saturday and Germany three days later in the Nations League.

Dortmund said tests conducted last week on all its players before they left for international matches were negative.

As reported by the Swiss Football Association, Manuel Akanji has tested positive for COVID-19 and is already in quarantine.



Following Saturday's match against Freiburg, all Borussia Dortmund players tested negative.



Get well soon, Manu! https://t.co/tO1NA96K1h — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) October 7, 2020

The Bundesliga takes a break this weekend with international friendlies and Nations League games scheduled.