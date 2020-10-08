Shaqiri re-joins Swiss squad after negative COVID-19 test

Switzerland winger Xherdan Shaqiri has tested negative for COVID-19, two days after returning a positive test, the country's football federation (SFV) said on Thursday.

Shaqiri, 28, will travel with the squad to Spain for a Nations League match on Saturday although European football body UEFA will decide whether he can play, the SFV said.

Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji is in isolation but showing no symptoms after testing positive on Wednesday , it added in a statement.

Switzerland, beaten 2-1 at home by Croatia in a friendly on Wednesday, visits Germany in another Nations League match on October 13.

Shaqiri, who has fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool, has been included in the Switzerland squad for the first time since the Nations League finals in June last year.