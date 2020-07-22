Mohun Bagan gives I-League triumph bonus to players, staff

I-League champion Mohun Bagan on Wednesday announced that it has paid its title-winning bonus to all coaches, players and ground staff.

Having won the I-League with four rounds to spare before the COVID-19 lockdown, Mohun Bagan merged with Indian Super League champion ATK. The football entity is now known as ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

READ| East Bengal gets NOC from Quess Corp

“With immense pleasure, we wish to inform you that as per our commitment, today we have paid the I-League 2019-20 winning bonus to all coaches, players, support staff and office staff including ground staff,” the club said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Mohun Bagan had cleared the dues of its players following a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic.