Mohun Bagan gives I-League triumph bonus to players, staff Earlier this month, Mohun Bagan had cleared the dues of its players following a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI KOLKATA 22 July, 2020 19:17 IST Reigning I-league champion Mohun Bagan has officially completed its merger with ISL side ATK. PTI KOLKATA 22 July, 2020 19:17 IST I-League champion Mohun Bagan on Wednesday announced that it has paid its title-winning bonus to all coaches, players and ground staff.Having won the I-League with four rounds to spare before the COVID-19 lockdown, Mohun Bagan merged with Indian Super League champion ATK. The football entity is now known as ATK Mohun Bagan FC.READ| East Bengal gets NOC from Quess Corp "With immense pleasure, we wish to inform you that as per our commitment, today we have paid the I-League 2019-20 winning bonus to all coaches, players, support staff and office staff including ground staff," the club said in a statement.Earlier this month, Mohun Bagan had cleared the dues of its players following a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic.