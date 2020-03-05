Mohun Bagan vs Chennai City: I-League LIVE score

Hello and welcome to the live blog of Mohun Bagan vs Chennai City FC in the I-League. The match will start at 5 PM IST and will be played at the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani. This is Aashin Prasad bringing you the LIVE updates.

LIVE UPDATES:

FIRST HALF

36' Good build up again from CCFC which results in a cross from Rohit into the Bagan box which is cleared away.

CCFC change: Charles comes in place of Pravitto

33' Beitia wins a corner and his inswinging delivery was close to being turned in before being cleared away.

32' Beitia's free-kick is off the cross bar! The rebound is cleared away from the box. Best chance of the evening for Bagan.

30' Diawara uses good upper body strength to shake off his marker before making a run towards goal. Before he could play in his teammate, Rohit cleans him up from behind. A free-kick outside Chennai's box.

Bagan living dangerously inside its box.

28' Yusa with a sensational run from the left into the box as he dances his way past defenders. He squares the ball for his one of his teammates to get on the end of it but Vijay's shot doesn't find the bottom of the net.

26' Good build up from Chennai which starts from the left into the middle with Vijay finding Jockson. Jockson's right-footed shot is off target.

25' Brilliant from Fito to cut in past 2-3 defenders but his pass to find Yusa inside the box is cut out.

24' Beitia misses his mark as his free-kick flies over the bar.

22' Diawara shows great strength to hold off Eslava before trying to play in Naorem on the right. Rohit tracks back to cut off the ball but the referee blows for a foul after Eslava brings Diawara down.

Ajith Kumar is receiving some treatment but he is back on his feet.

19' Diawara squanders a great opportunity. Santana has to rush off the line for a clearance and Suhair intercepts the pass and plays in Diawara with only a defender and 'Keeper to beat. He looks to curl the ball into the top right corner but ends up skying his effort.

18' Gurjinder looks to find Suhair on the right with a chipped pass but Ajith Kumar cuts it off.

16' Diawara and Ashutosh try to barge their way into the box but CCFC defenders remain strong and win the ball back.

14' Off the bar! Yusa again from the left plays in Jockson. Jockson's long-range effort beats Roy's reach but luckily for him it comes back into play off the bar.

Yusa dropping deep in his own box to help build up play for Chennai. The Japanese covers a lot of ground by drifting in deep before moving to the left.

Three successive corner kicks for CCFC but it fails to trouble Bagan's defence with them.

11' What a chance and what a save! Yusa cuts in from the left and plays in Vijay, who backheels it into the path of Fito in space. The Spaniard's shot is kept away by Roy with a diving effort. Superb build up from Chennai.

10' Mashoor clatters into Ashutosh from behind and this time the ref blows the whistle. Beitia's free-kick fails to beat Yusa in the box.

8' Yusa with a ball over the top for Jockson to run on to but he fails to get his shot away after being through on goal. Good work from Mashoor to win the ball back from Diawara at the back.

5' Chennai City seeing more of the ball with Sriram stringing together a few one-twos in the middle of the park.

3' Another foul on Beitia, this time from Yusa, who flatters into his opponent from behind.

3' Beitia with a free-kick from the right side but the headed knock-on has no takers inside the box.

1' The referee blows the whistle for kick-off. Bagan in an all-white kit will play from right to left.

4.58 pm: Bagan's Kibu Vicuna is voted the coach of the month, while Beitia is voted the player of the month.

4.47 pm: Vicuna remains wary of Chennai City's combination play. He says, "They want to control the game, most of the game they want to hold on to possession. So it's going to be demanding as the first game against them."

4.44 pm: The last time these two sides met, Bagan took a 3-0 lead before the 50th minute in the away fixture. Chennai fought back with two goals but couldn't find that crucial equaliser. Here's how it panned out.

4.40 pm: "Mohun Bagan will like to quickly wrap up the tile but we wish to be the spoilers today," says CCFC coach Akbar Nawas with a dead-pan face.

Match line-ups

Mohun Bagan XI: Sankar Roy; Ashutosh Mehta, Fran Gonzalez, Fran Morante, Gurjinder; SK Sahil; Suhair VP, Shilton Dsilva, Joseba Beitia, Nongdomba Naorem; Babacar Diawara

Chennai City XI: Nauzet Santana, Rohit Mirza, Mashoor Shereef Thangalakath, Roberto Eslava, Ajith Kumar; Jockson Dhas, Pradison Mariyadasan, Sriram, Pravitto Raju, Vijay; Katsumi Yusa; Fito

Match preview:

Mohun Bagan practically needs two more wins to secure its second I-League crown. Head coach Kibu Vicuna said his team will thus be focusing for another successful outing when it meets the defending champion Chennai City FC in a 15th-round fixture at the Kalyani Stadium on Thursday.



“We will try to focus on what we can do best and that is winning the match. It is going to be a difficult game as Chennai City is a very good team that plays possession-based football. I hope we get the result we are looking for,” Vicuna said on the eve of the match.

Bagan's Spanish coach spoke with a sense of caution looking back at the narrow 3-2 win his team managed in the first leg in Coimbatore, where Chennai City almost erased a 0-3 deficit pulling back two goals after the break.

Read | PK Banerjee’s condition satisfactory post-ventilation: Hospital



Mohun Bagan, which has just lost once so far, is currently on a 12-match unbeaten run and enjoys a sizeable lead with 35 points from 14 matches. Its nearest challenger Punjab FC is trailing by 12 points and with only six rounds to go, Bagan has all the scope to pick up the required points for the championship.



“I think we are performing well. Also, some days were lucky but in general our progress has been quite good. We have six more matches and 18 points to play for. Hope we keep our focus and pick up the required points,” Vicuna said.



For Akbar Nawas, Chennai City’s title winning coach, the scene in Mohun Bagan is currently similar to what it was with his team last year.

“Mohun Bagan this season is doing a lot similar to what we did last year. The sense of camaraderie and the spirit of the current Mohun Bagan team is lot similar to what was ours last year,” Nawas said.

'“Once you have that winning momentum, the spirit of a team goes to a different level. Hope we are able to break that momentum become the spoiler by beating the leader,” Nawas said about his team’s target.

Match details

Mohun Bagan vs Chennai City FC is scheduled for a 5 pm kick-off and will be broadcast LIVE on 1Sports and the 1Sports Facebook Page. Online streaming is also available on the Fancode app and website.