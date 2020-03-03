PK Banerjee’s condition satisfactory post-ventilation: Hospital

Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee’s condition is satisfactory post-ventilation, a statement issued by the hospital said on Tuesday.



The 83-year-old was put on life support on Monday after suffering from respiratory problems due to pneumonia, with underlying history of Parkinson's disease, demention and heart trouble.



Banerjee was admitted to Medica Superspeciality Hospital on February 6 with complaints of a severe chest infection. A multi-disciplinary board reviewing his vitals was, on Tuesday, satisfied with his response to treatment post ventilation.



“He is maintaining parameters post ventilation and is under close supervision of our panel of specialists comprising of Intensivist and Internal Medicine Specialist Dr Tanmay Banerjee, Pulmonologist Dr Nandini Biswas and he is also being supervised by the team of Institute of Neurosciences under the care of Dr L N Tripathy and Dr Sunandan Basu and Dr Prof Kalyan Brata Bhattacharyya, ” the hospital's statement said.



Dr Kunal Sarkar and Dr Rabin Chakraborty are also supervising the case closely on request of the family.



The Olympian has represented India at the quadrennial event twice, in 1956 Melbourne and 1960 Rome editions. He played a key role in India's 4-2 win over host Australia in the quarterfinals of the '56 edition and scored the equaliser against a formidable French outfit to secure a 1-1 draw for India in Rome four years later.

Banerjee also had a gold medal from the 1962 Asian Games to his name. Moving to coaching, he managed the Indian national team, even leading them in the Munich Olympics in 1972. He's also managed Calcutta rivals, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan during his coaching career, starting his stint in coaching with the former.



