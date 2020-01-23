Football Football Former Indian footballer P.K. Banerjee to be discharged on Friday P.K. Banerjee, who was admitted to a city hospital with electrolyte imbalance, will be released from hospital on Friday. IANS KOLKATA 23 January, 2020 22:52 IST P.K. Banerjee is suffering from electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson’s disease and dementia. - G.P SAMPATH KUMAR IANS KOLKATA 23 January, 2020 22:52 IST Legendary Indian footballer P.K. Banerjee will be released from hospital on Friday where he was admitted after he fell ill a few days back with electrolyte imbalance.“He is better now. He will be released tomorrow,” a family source told IANS.The 83-year-old former India captain is suffering from electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson’s disease and dementia, said a statement from the hospital on Wednesday.Banerjee was admitted to a city hospital on Tuesday after he fell ill. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos