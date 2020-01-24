P.K. Banerjee discharged from hospital

Former India footballer P.K Banerjee, 83, who was admitted in Medica Superspecialty Hospital earlier this week, was discharged from hospital on Friday.

He was suffering from electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson’s Disease and Dementia. He underwent investigation and was being treated in the hospital by a team of doctors.

A multi-disciplinary Medical Board was done to review his conditions and progress.

He has responded well with treatment and is now stable. He was advised for discharge from the hospital on Friday. He is advised to undergo Physiotherapy post release from hospital.