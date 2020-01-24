Football Football P.K. Banerjee discharged from hospital P.K. Banerjee was advised to undergo Physiotherapy upon his release from hospital. The former India footballer was admitted on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 24 January, 2020 19:00 IST File photo: P. K. Banerjee was admitted to a city hospital with electrolyte imbalance. - Shanker Chakravarty Team Sportstar 24 January, 2020 19:00 IST Former India footballer P.K Banerjee, 83, who was admitted in Medica Superspecialty Hospital earlier this week, was discharged from hospital on Friday.He was suffering from electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson’s Disease and Dementia. He underwent investigation and was being treated in the hospital by a team of doctors.A multi-disciplinary Medical Board was done to review his conditions and progress.He has responded well with treatment and is now stable. He was advised for discharge from the hospital on Friday. He is advised to undergo Physiotherapy post release from hospital. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos