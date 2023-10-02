Mohun Bagan vs Maziya LIVE streaming info, AFC Cup 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

The reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be entering the second round of the AFC Cup group-D league fixtures enjoying the form and confidence of winning its last five outings when it takes on the challenger from Maldives, Maziya Sports and Recreation Club, at its home in the Salt Lake Stadium here on Monday.

The Maziya challenge comes after Mohun Bagan had outlasted a fighting Bengaluru FC by a solitary goal at the same venue in an ISL match barely four days ago.

The host will be looking to switch over to the continental competition relying on the efficiency of its attack and the doggedness of its defence which is reflected in its performance in the last five matches where it scored 14 goals and conceded just three while keeping two clean sheets.

Mohun Bagan blanked Odisha FC 4-0 at the latter’s home in the first round of the AFC Cup group league and will be banking on the good coordination of its foreign and domestic players to get past the challenge of Maziya S&RC.

The Maldives Super Cup winner also presents strong credentials having beaten the Bangladesh giant Bashundhara Kings 3-1 in the first round while travelling to the former’s home in Dhaka.

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO