Juve’s Kean handed two-match ban after rapid red card at Roma

Kean lost his head following a tussle with match-winner Gianluca Mancini after entering in place of Juan Cuadrado in the final minutes at the Stadio Olimpico.

AFP
Milan 07 March, 2023 20:53 IST
File image of Juventus striker Moise Kean.

Fike image of Juventus striker Moise Kean. | Photo Credit: AP

Moise Kean has been banned for two matches after being sent off just 40 seconds while coming on as a substitute in Juventus’ defeat at Roma on the weekend, Serie A said on Tuesday.

Striker Kean lost his head following a tussle with match-winner Gianluca Mancini after entering in place of Juan Cuadrado in the final minutes at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

He booted the Italy defender to the ground before heading for the tunnel to the delight of the home fans.

The 23-year-old, who has also been fined 10,000 euros and will miss Juve’s clash at fierce rivals Inter Milan later this month, has scored five times this Serie A season.

Juve sit seventh in Italy’s top-flight after Sunday’s defeat, 12 points behind Roma and the Champions League positions.

Kean’s rapid red card was not the fastest in Serie A history, that honour being reserved for Giulio Migliaccio who lasted just 32 seconds of Atalanta’s win over Palermo in 2015.

