Football

Montpellier vs PSG, Ligue 1 LIVE streaming info: Preview, stats, when and where to watch

Montpellier vs PSG: Here is all you need to know about the Ligue 1 clash between Montpelier and PSG, happening at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.

Team Sportstar
01 February, 2023 07:52 IST
01 February, 2023 07:52 IST
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe (C) fights for the ball with Marco Verratti (2ndR) and Lionel Messi (2ndL) during a training session.

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe (C) fights for the ball with Marco Verratti (2ndR) and Lionel Messi (2ndL) during a training session. | Photo Credit: AFP/BERTRAND GUAY

Montpellier vs PSG: Here is all you need to know about the Ligue 1 clash between Montpelier and PSG, happening at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.

PREVIEW

Leader Paris St Germain will be without Neymar at Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Wednesday with the Brazil forward suffering from “muscle fatigue” as the capital side struggle for form.

PSG has 48 points from 20 games and have seen their advantage dwindle to three points over second-placed RC Lens.

Christophe Galtier’s side have had a mediocre start to 2023, losing their last two away games at Lens and Rennes before being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Stade de Reims on Sunday.

Predicted lineups
Montpellier: Lecomte; Tchato, Jullien, Esteve, Maouassa; Ferri, Chotard; Nordin, Savanier, Mavididi; Germain
PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Ruiz, Pereira, Sanches; Messi; Mbappe, Ekitike

They host Bayern Munich in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Feb. 14.

“I have spoken to the squad, we need to get some consistency back in our performances but there are times in a season where it’s more difficult,” Galtier told a news conference on Tuesday.

PSG will also be without midfielder Marco Verratti, who is suspended after picking up a straight red card on Sunday just 14 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

“We have to rediscover the right formula in midfield. We need more density and more fluidity,” Galtier explained.

“We need more rigour and (must) make more efforts collectively. We used to do this in the first months of the season. Everyone needs to look into their own performances and what they are doing for the team.”

Against Reims, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi started together for the first time this year but barely defended, leaving the team split in two and vulnerable at the back.

“We have three incredibly talented offensive players and playing without one of them to be more balanced would be a mistake,” said Galtier.

“We have been solid with the three of them together before. We, however, can’t be satisfied with the Reims game.” 

-Reuters

Streaming information:

When is the Montpellier vs PSG Ligue 1 match?

The Ligue 1 match between Montpellier and PSG is will start at 1:30am on Thursday.

Where can I watch the Montpellier vs PSG Ligue 1 match live?

The Ligue 1 match between Montpellier and PSG will be telecast on Sports18 network.

Where can I live the Montpellier vs PSG Ligue 1 match?

The Montpellier vs PSG Ligue 1 match can be live streamed on Voot and Jio Cinemas.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us