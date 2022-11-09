Football

Serie A 2022-23: Mourinho laments Roma’s lack of firepower

Players such as striker Paulo Dybala, midfielders Georginio Wijnaldum, Ebrima Darboe, and defender Leonardo Spinazzola are all still injured with Lorenzo Pellegrini becoming the latest addition to the list on Wednesday.

Reuters
09 November, 2022 11:08 IST
FILE PHOTO: AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho.

FILE PHOTO: AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho bemoaned the lack of goalscorers at his disposal as the injury list continues to grow at the Serie A club which is struggling to keep up with its rivals in the standings.

Mourinho is without midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini for the trip to Sassuolo on Wednesday. The 26-year-old was injured in the 1-0 defeat by Lazio on Sunday, a defeat which left Roma sixth in the table on 25 points, 13 behind leader Napoli.

Players such as striker Paulo Dybala, midfielders Georginio Wijnaldum, Ebrima Darboe, and defender Leonardo Spinazzola are all still injured. Dybala and Pellegrini are the two top scorers for Roma this season, with seven and four goals respectively.

“At home, there have been three games where we have not scored: Napoli, Atalanta and Lazio. (all 1-0 losses) I can have a little cry now, can’t I?” Mourinho told reporters on Tuesday.

“The other coaches just cry, cry, cry and I never do it, so I need to be allowed to do it occasionally too.”

Mourinho was wary of the challenge of facing mid-table Sassuolo, as Roma has not beaten it away in its last four league meetings.

“I am expecting a very difficult game against a very good side who gave us two really tough matches last season. And this season, they have even more talent than they did last season,” the Portuguese coach said.

“But I expect my lads to bring all the energy possible to ensure we get back to smiling again because we haven’t done that for the last two days.”

