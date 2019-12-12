Mourinho wants Bayern Munich rematch in Champions League

Jose Mourinho hopes Tottenham Hotspur get another chance to face Bayern Munich in a "proper match" in the Champions League.

The Bundesliga giant recorded a 3-1 win over Spurs in Munich on Wednesday to wrap up a perfect campaign in Group B. It came just over two months after Bayern thrashed Tottenham 7-2 in London, but Spurs head coach Mourinho would welcome another meeting with the German outfit.

"My wish is to [come] back and if we come back it has to be for the quarter-final or semi-final because we cannot play Bayern in the next round," he told a news conference. "My wish is to be back here for a proper match, a match that we would all like."

Mourinho, who took over at Spurs last month, said he had tried to avoid discussing the 7-2 humbling with his players.

"I tried to ignore what happened in the first match. I tried to hide it from the players," he said. "I didn't show any image of that. I didn't analyse with the players anything from that match, but it was important for us to come here and get out with a result, with the minimum of dignity."

Sessegnon has potential, but needs to improve a lot

Mourinho praised Ryan Sessegnon's display in Spurs' latest defeat to Bayern - but feels the youngster still has a lot to learn.

Sessegnon scored his maiden goal for Spurs during an eye-catching Champions League appearance at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. It was also the 19-year-old's first start for the club since his move from Fulham and Mourinho was suitably impressed, albeit adding there is plenty of room for improvement.

"That is the quality we know he has. He arrives always in dangerous positions and he is a good finisher," Mourinho told BT Sport.

"He has a lot to improve. He lost too many individual duels and he has to learn how to use his body. He was playing experienced players and has a lot to develop, but the potential is there."

Ryan Sessegnon scores for Tottenham against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena. - Getty Images

Sessegnon became Tottenham's youngest scorer in the Champions League when he netted in the 20th minute of the game - and he hopes the goal can help ignite his career with the club.

He said: "I felt good. I was a bit tired at the end but to get the goal on my first start is a special moment. Definitely this can help kick-start my Tottenham career. I was injured when I got here and it was difficult at the start. I am back in the team now and just want to get more minutes under my belt."

With both Spurs and Bayern already qualified from Group B, Mourinho opted to take a look at some of his fringe players during the game in Germany.

"It was a good match for me," he said. "I don't want to speak about conclusions because it is too strong of a word. But I would say some important information. Today I also learn a lot about Juan Foyth, who until today did not play a minute for me before.

"We played a good team and it was a good test. Of course, I would prefer to win or draw. I would prefer to score in the last minute and lose 3-2 rather than 3-1. But we knew the match was important for other reasons and we did not want a result which left a shadow on us."