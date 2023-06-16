Magazine

Napoli hires Rudi Garcia as coach to replace Luciano Spalletti

The well-traveled Garcia most recently coached Al Nassr, the Saudi Arabian team that Cristiano Ronaldo joined after the World Cup.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 08:18 IST , NAPLES, Italy - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: AS Roma coach Rudi Garcia giving instructions to his players during a Serie A match at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, on October 25, 2015.
FILE PHOTO: AS Roma coach Rudi Garcia giving instructions to his players during a Serie A match at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, on October 25, 2015. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: AS Roma coach Rudi Garcia giving instructions to his players during a Serie A match at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, on October 25, 2015. | Photo Credit: AP

Italian champion Napoli hired Rudi Garcia as coach on Thursday to replace Luciano Spalletti, who said he needed to “take a year off” after helping the club end a 33-year Serie A title drought.

The well-traveled Garcia most recently coached Al Nassr, the Saudi Arabian team that Cristiano Ronaldo joined after the World Cup.

Garcia, a 59-year-old Frenchman, has also coached Roma, Marseille, Lyon and Lille.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis announced the hiring of Garcia in a short statement: “The president would like to give him a warm welcome and wish him the best of luck.”

The length of the contract was not specified.

Under Spalletti, Napoli this season won its first Serie A title since Maradona led the club to the 1987 and 1990 championships.

Afterward, the 64-year-old Spalletti said he needed a break: “I need to take a year off. I’m a bit tired.”

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
