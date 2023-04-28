Napoli v Salernitana potential Serie A title decider moved to Sunday

Napoli’s home game against Salernitana, which could seal its first title since the Diego Maradona era, has been moved forward a day to Sunday for public safety reasons, Serie A said.

Runaway leader Napoli could secure the club’s third title and first, since 1990 this weekend if it beats Salernitana and second-placed Lazio drops points against Inter Milan at San Siro.

The Naples side were initially scheduled to play Salernitana on Saturday, with Lazio visiting Inter a day later, which could see Napoli fans celebrating outside the stadium in Milan.

Napoli will now take on Salernitana at 1300 GMT (6:30 PM IST) on Sunday following the change, less than an hour after the score at the San Siro (4:00 PM IST kick-off) is known.

Napoli’s following game at Udinese has also been pushed back from Tuesday to Thursday.

Napoli has 78 points from 31 games, with Lazio in second on 61 and seven games remaining.