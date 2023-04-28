Football

Napoli v Salernitana potential Serie A title decider moved to Sunday

Runaway leader Napoli could secure the club’s third title and first, since 1990 this weekend if it beats Salernitana and second-placed Lazio drops points against Inter Milan at San Siro.

FILE PHOTO: Napoli has 78 points from 31 games, with Lazio in second on 61 and seven games remaining.

Napoli’s home game against Salernitana, which could seal its first title since the Diego Maradona era, has been moved forward a day to Sunday for public safety reasons, Serie A said.

The Naples side were initially scheduled to play Salernitana on Saturday, with Lazio visiting Inter a day later, which could see Napoli fans celebrating outside the stadium in Milan.

Napoli will now take on Salernitana at 1300 GMT (6:30 PM IST) on Sunday following the change, less than an hour after the score at the San Siro (4:00 PM IST kick-off) is known.

Napoli’s following game at Udinese has also been pushed back from Tuesday to Thursday.

Napoli has 78 points from 31 games, with Lazio in second on 61 and seven games remaining.

