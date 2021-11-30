National women’s football: Kerala draws first blood; big wins for Manipur, Railways

Kerala defeated Uttarakhand 3-1 to post its first victory in the National senior women’s football championship at the Corporation Stadium on Tuesday, but it wouldn’t be enough. Mizoram’s 4-0 win against Madhya Pradesh later in the day should take it to the knock-out stage from Group G.

Kerala in its last match will take on Madhya Pradesh, while Mizoram will play Uttarakhand.

RELATED: National women’s football: Tamil Nadu slams 20 goals past Telangana

Reigning champion Manipur scored the biggest win of the day, as it thrashed Puducherry 12-0, with Irom Prameshwori Devi netting five goals, at Koothupramba.

Railways, the runner-up in the tournament’s last edition, also had an excellent day as it made short work of Dadra & Nagar Haveli 5-0 at the Calicut University Stadium; four of those goals were scored by Mamta, including an old-fashioned hat-trick.