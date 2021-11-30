Football Football National women’s football: Kerala draws first blood; big wins for Manipur, Railways Kerala defeated Uttarakhand 3-1 to post its first victory in the National senior women’s football championship at the Corporation Stadium on Tuesday. Team Sportstar KOZHIKODE 30 November, 2021 21:16 IST Kerala’s Vinitha Vijayan scoring the team’s first goal, beating Uttarakhand’s Hema Pant, at the National senior women’s football championship. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar KOZHIKODE 30 November, 2021 21:16 IST Kerala defeated Uttarakhand 3-1 to post its first victory in the National senior women’s football championship at the Corporation Stadium on Tuesday, but it wouldn’t be enough. Mizoram’s 4-0 win against Madhya Pradesh later in the day should take it to the knock-out stage from Group G.Kerala in its last match will take on Madhya Pradesh, while Mizoram will play Uttarakhand.RELATED: National women’s football: Tamil Nadu slams 20 goals past TelanganaReigning champion Manipur scored the biggest win of the day, as it thrashed Puducherry 12-0, with Irom Prameshwori Devi netting five goals, at Koothupramba.Railways, the runner-up in the tournament’s last edition, also had an excellent day as it made short work of Dadra & Nagar Haveli 5-0 at the Calicut University Stadium; four of those goals were scored by Mamta, including an old-fashioned hat-trick.The results (preliminary league):Group A: Daman & Diu 2 (Nirmala Durve 51, Jeewanti 79) bt Meghalaya 1 (Ibashisha Khongwet 34); Manipur 12 (Irom Prameshwori Devi 1, 7, 21, 31 & 47, Yangoijam Kiranbala Chanu 8 & 70, Salam Rinaroy Devi 23, Moirangthem Mandakini Devi 45+3, M. Preetha 49-og, Thingbaijam Babysana Devi 66, Kangabam Anita Devi 82) bt Puducherry 0.Group B: Railways 5 (Mamta 28, 49, 66 & 76, Surpiya Routray 31) bt Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.Group F: Odisha 7 (Subhadra Sahu 22, 23 & 38, Satyabati Khadia 25, 28 & 45+1, Suman Pragyna Mohapatra 48) bt Gujarat 0.Group G: Kerala 3 (Vinitha Vijayan 44, K. Manasa 75, Femina Rag 86) bt Uttarakhand 1 (Bhagwati Chauhan 52); Mizoram 4 bt (Lalnunsiami 11, Elizabeth Vanlalmawii 46, Zairemmawii Chawngthu 49, Grace Lalrampari Hauhnar 54) bt Madhya Pradesh 0.Group H: Haryana 4 (Jyoti 18, Vidhi 22, Tanu 71, Pooja 75) bt Andhra 0. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :