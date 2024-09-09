UEFA Nations League: De Ligt gets Dutch coach’s vote of confidence for Germany clash

Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt will get another chance to play in Tuesday’s Nations League clash against Germany in Amsterdam despite a mistake that led to a goal at the weekend.

De Ligt was caught on the wrong side of the ball in Saturday’s opening Nations League A Group 3 match against Bosnia in Eindhoven, allowing 38-year-old veteran Edin Dzeko to score, although the Dutch went on to win 5-2.

The error thrust the new Manchester United centre back into the spotlight in his country, but Dutch coach Ronald Koeman gave him a vote of confidence on Monday as he attempted to put a lid on the persistent questioning of De Ligt’s place in the team.

“We have discussed it,” Koeman told a press conference ahead of the Germany game at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

“He did not get his footwork right. It was a bad individual moment for a defender. You have to learn from that, it is clear that these kinds of moments need to be improved. But we should not be dramatic about it and put too much emphasis on it.”

Koeman also confirmed De Ligt would play against Germany even if he has promised other changes to the lineup.

The game against Bosnia was De Ligt’s first competitive international in a year. He was on the bench at this year’s European Championship in Germany but got no game time.

With 46 caps at the age of 25, De Ligt has already achieved much if not developed into the world class defender he looked capable of being when he made his breakthrough as a teenager.

NIGHTMARE DEBUT

De Ligt was only 17 when he had a nightmare debut in a key World Cup qualifier that the Dutch lost in Bulgaria and which contributed hugely to them not going to the 2018 Russia finals.

De Ligt’s red card after a clumsy handball against the Czech Republic led to a last-16 exit at the Euros in 2021 so it was no surprise Saturday’s mistake was quickly seized upon.

“I didn’t feel like I was quite able to get my steps right and I heard something, which made me think the goalie (Bart Verbruggen) was coming, but I don’t want to put the blame on him at all,” De Ligt said. “I’m doing my best, but I know it can be better.”

Koeman said on Monday he hoped the move to Old Trafford would ensure plentiful opportunity for De Ligt, who started only half of Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga fixtures last season.

“I also spoke to Koeman about my transfer to United. I’m very happy with it,” De Ligt added at the weekend in a Dutch NOS television interview.

“It’s also to stay in the picture a bit more, as crazy as that may sound. But you do notice that the Premier League is watched by everyone and the Bundesliga apparently less.”