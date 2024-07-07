Euro 2024: Why is Donyell Malen not playing in Turkey vs Netherlands quarterfinal clash?

Netherlands takes on Turkey in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
Donyell Malen, who scored two goals for the Dutch in the quarterfinal fixture against Romania also picked up a yellow card in that game.
This was his second yellow card of the tournament which is why he has been suspended for one game.
Here are all the yellow card rules explained of the Euro 2024 knockout stages:
Yellow Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets two yellow cards, he is suspended for a game. Similarly the player is suspended for the second time if he gets four yellow cards.
(PS: All yellow cards are reset, previous cautions are wiped at the end of the quarterfinal stage, hence no player will carry a yellow card into the semifinal. However, if they get booked in the quarterfinal for the second time, they will miss the semifinal. )
