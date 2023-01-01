Football

Newcastle recalls keeper Dubravka from Manchester United loan

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has been recalled by his parent club Newcastle United from his season-long loan at Manchester United.

Team Sportstar
01 January, 2023 18:13 IST
Since his arrival at Man United, Dubravka made just two appearances for the club - both in the Carabao Cup. 

Since his arrival at Man United, Dubravka made just two appearances for the club - both in the Carabao Cup. 

Since his arrival at Man United, Dubravka made just two appearances for the club - both in the Carabao Cup.

The Slovakian goalkeeper made his debut for the Red Devils in November, where United clinched a 4-2 against Aston Villa at Old Trafford. His last appearances for United between the tickets came in a 2-0 win against Burnley, which saw the Man United progress to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup.

“We would like to thank Martin for his contribution during his time with our club, and wish him all the best for the future”, Man United said in its statement.

