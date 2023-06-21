Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kante leaves Chelsea to join Saudi champion Al-Ittihad

British media reported the 32-year-old midfielder has signed a contract worth around 86 million pounds ($109.78 million) a year.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 05:22 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Kante had joined Chelsea in 2016 and won all major competitions with the London-based club.
Kante had joined Chelsea in 2016 and won all major competitions with the London-based club. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Kante had joined Chelsea in 2016 and won all major competitions with the London-based club. | Photo Credit: AFP

N’Golo Kante will leave Chelsea after seven years at Stamford Bridge and join Al-Ittihad as a free agent on a three-year contract, the Saudi club said on Tuesday.

The France international, who joined the west London outfit from Leicester City in 2016, will team up with compatriot and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad.

READ | Visitor Colombia stuns Germany 2-0 in latest setback for Euro 2024 host

“Don’t believe in fake news. Kante is an Ittihad player now,” the club posted in a video message on Twitter.

British media reported the 32-year-old midfielder has signed a contract worth around 86 million pounds ($109.78 million) a year.

Benzema left Real Madrid after 14 trophy-laden years and signed a two-year contract with the Saudi Arabian champion in a deal reported to be worth more than 100 million euros ($109.17 million).

Kante has been a mainstay at Chelsea, winning the Champions League, Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup during his time with the club.

Kante’s last season was plagued by injuries, however, as he missed 38 matches across competitions with Chelsea struggling without him and finishing 12th in the league.

Several high-profile players have been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks after Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Al-Nassr in December in a deal reported to be worth around $220 million per year.

Related Topics

N'Golo Kante /

Al Ittihad /

Karim Benzema /

Chelsea

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kante leaves Chelsea to join Saudi champion Al-Ittihad
    Reuters
  2. Visitor Colombia stuns Germany 2-0 in latest setback for Euro 2024 host
    Reuters
  3. Mane scores a brace as Senegal shocks Brazil 4-2
    Reuters
  4. Ronaldo gives Portugal late win on 200th international appearance
    Reuters
  5. Brazil 2-4 Senegal Highlights: Mane scores two as Senegal stuns lacklustre Brazil
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Kante leaves Chelsea to join Saudi champion Al-Ittihad
    Reuters
  2. Visitor Colombia stuns Germany 2-0 in latest setback for Euro 2024 host
    Reuters
  3. Mane scores a brace as Senegal shocks Brazil 4-2
    Reuters
  4. Ronaldo gives Portugal late win on 200th international appearance
    Reuters
  5. Qatar FA denies racial abuse by player, says he was victim instead
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kante leaves Chelsea to join Saudi champion Al-Ittihad
    Reuters
  2. Visitor Colombia stuns Germany 2-0 in latest setback for Euro 2024 host
    Reuters
  3. Mane scores a brace as Senegal shocks Brazil 4-2
    Reuters
  4. Ronaldo gives Portugal late win on 200th international appearance
    Reuters
  5. Brazil 2-4 Senegal Highlights: Mane scores two as Senegal stuns lacklustre Brazil
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment